Jordyn Woods’ Latest Comments About Kylie Jenner May Surprise You

The Tristan Thompson cheating scandal has reportedly done irreparable damage to the bond between Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. Obviously, the ball’s in the youngest KarJenner’s court if they are to ever reconcile their BFF status.

That said, Woods apparently still appreciates what their bond meant for all of those years. TMZ recently caught up with her and asked her about her relationship with Kylie. While she seemed to be dodging any questions about her personal life, she did give a few vague answers.

“I have love for everyone, always,” Woods says when asked about her current relationship with Kylie Jenner. Jordyn also says that after the “scandal” that changed her life, “the whole world’s support’s been amazing.”

When asked whether they could rekindle their legendary friendship, Jordyn didn’t really respond, so it seems a little premature for that to happen. Jordyn’s mother, Elizabeth Woods, did echo a similar sentiment when she commented on a Kylie Jenner Instagram post of her daughter Stormi Webster with three heart emojis.

The fallout from the Tristan Thompson cheating situation has reportedly made Jordyn's name and bank account even bigger. Her makeup products have soared in demand and the 21-year-old’s been so unbothered, her now infamous “I don’t need your situation” quote from her Red Table Talk interview has been the mantra everyone’s been trying to live by.

One thing’s for sure, Jordyn Woods doesn’t need anyone to flourish. See her short interview with TMZ below.