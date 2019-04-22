The Brothers Behind Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Attack Are Having A Hard Time Finding Work

Two of the men behind Jussie Smollett’s alleged hate crime are reportedly having a difficult time finding acting gigs because of the fallout of what happened with the Empire actor.

According to TMZ, sources say Abel and Ola Osundairo can’t even get an agent to represent them within the past several weeks. Apparently, they’ve reached out to 10 of the top agencies in Chicago and none have expressed interest in signing them.

Currently, it’s pilot season in the television business, and it’s crucial to have an agent to get auditions. Abel reportedly did have an agent, but was dropped after the Smollett drama.

While his agency didn’t mention the Smollett case as the reason they dropped him, the celebrity news website says the agency claims it couldn’t provide him the “opportunities he desired.”

The Osundairo’s fitness business has reportedly suffered as well. Apparently, most of their gym goers were more interested in the headlines than hitting the weights.

One thing does seem to be going in the brothers' favor. Abel has turned to boxing, and apparently that is going well for him as he won the semifinal round of the prestigious Chicago Golden Gloves Tournament.

This latest news comes after Jussie Smollett’s brother revealed he’s feeling the affects of the investigation. JoJo Smollett penned an exclusive op-ed on BET.com and claims his brother has been condemned by Chicago police in an unjust investigation.