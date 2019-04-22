Khloe Kardashian Wants To Slap Kourtney ‘In Her F***ing Mouth’ In The Latest ‘KUWTK’ Episode

The Kardashians are a very successful family, however no amount of money and fame can diffuse occasional feuds sisters have.



On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe and Kourtney were at odds while in Bali on vacation. It was Khloe’s first big trip with daughter True Thompson.



Kourtney and Kim assured Khloe that True would be fine. "I just want us all to have fun. Capeesh?" Khloe said. That would change quickly though.



The feud began when the 34-year-old Kardashian stayed awake for the entire flight to watch over True and the other kids. "Khloe, did you not sleep at all?" Kourtney asked her. "I slept for 15 hours."



"I literally was watching your kids," Khloe snapped back. "And I'm on my first trip with True. What do you want me to do?"



Things then took a very abrasive turn with Kourt claiming she was “more chill,” a dig at Khloe, who had recently vented about the poor setup for True. "You're telling me that I'm f***ing critical because I asked not just to be lied to about my daughter?” she said. “If you get lied to about the f***ing weather you throw a f***ing fit. God forbid it was about your child.”

After Kourtney urged her to be more positive after the two butted heads about a Halloween photo shoot, Khloe went off again. "Kourtney's f***ing annoying. She's not listening to what I'm saying," she told the cameras. "I'm not complaining about her. I was just venting about a situation, but her comments just make me want to slap her in her f***ing mouth."

Sheesh! See what all went down below.