‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Claim NeNe Leakes Sent A Show Producer To The Hospital

If you’re a Real Housewives of Atlanta follower you’ll likely remember NeNe Leakes' infamous closet meltdown during the March 3 episode. The longtime co-star was crying over the stress she felt during her husband Gregg’s battle with cancer, and just when it appeared she’d calmed down, she was set off again when Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss went to get a look at her closet, which she explicitly asked them not to view.



When the cameras followed the women, Leakes leaped up, ripping a male cameraman’s T-shirt while pulling him back from entering her room. It’s hard to know what happened from there since footage began getting choppy, but according to NeNe’s RHOA co-stars, the cameraman wasn’t the only one on the physical end of her wrath.



During the conclusion of the three-part season 11 reunion on Sunday (April 21), Porsha, Kandi, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Shamari DeVoe, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam explained what went down when the cameras stopped rolling.



“[He] got choked up, scratched up, and went to the hospital,” Williams claimed, explaining that Leakes had to be separated from the producer on the show, who was unnamed. “He absolutely had scratches on his back and absolutely got choked up and had his head smashed against the wall. He went to the hospital!”



“His tooth got knocked out,” Burruss alleged, adding that the man did not fight back. “He was making sure that every move was on him, from her,” Williams added.



A rep for Bravo did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the situation, and while Leakes did acknowledge that she put her hands on the producer, she claims she didn’t know that he went to the hospital.



“I didn’t know nothing about that,” she said. “I don’t know how he would get scratches on his back. I heard about the tooth. I heard his tooth was cracked.” She later admitted that any action he may have made “didn’t give me the right to touch him.”



