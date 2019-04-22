Jamie Foxx And Wanda Sykes To Co-Star In Live Revival Of ‘The Jeffersons’

The Jeffersons are getting a recreation and once again, it’ll be in front of a live studio audience.



It won’t be a traditional continuation of the famed Norman Lear-produced sitcom, rather a 90-minute recreation of original episodes from the series. It’ll also feature episodes of All in the Family. ABC and Jimmy Kimmel are working with Lear to create Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons.



Jamie Foxx has reportedly been case a George Jefferson while Wanda Sykes will assume the role as George’s wife Louise. Woody Harrelson will play Archie Bunker and Marisa Tomei will portray Edith, Archie’s wife.



Will Ferrell is slated to play Tom Willis, George and Louise's friend and neighbor while Justina Machado will play Florence, their housekeeper. Ellie Kemper has been cast as Gloria, Edith and Archie's daughter.



“The fact that a group of Oscar winners eagerly agreed to play these iconic characters is a testament to the greatness of these shows and their creator, Norman Lear," Kimmel said. "To be a part of this is a dream come true for me and for everyone involved."



"They have said over and over again that these two shows were meant for the '70s and would not work today," said Lear. "We disagree with them and are here to prove, with two great casts depicting All in the Family and The Jeffersons, the timelessness of human nature."



The event is scheduled to take place on May 22 at 8 p.m. EST. Ferrell and Adam McKay's Gary Sanchez Productions will handle the producing tasks along with Justin Theroux. James Burrows, Will and Grace’s director, will direct the event.



The Jeffersons began in 1975 as a spinoff of All in the Family and ended in 1985 after 10 years.