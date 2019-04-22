Black Teen Travels Through Time To Save Her Brother Killed By Police In New Movie

See You Yesterday is an upcoming movie reportedly portraying high school friends C.J. and Sebastian.

The two are science prodigies who have put all of their time into their latest invention: time traveling backpacks. The pair’s journey takes a major turn though when C.J.’s older brother Calvin dies after an encounter with police officers. The scientific pair put their unfinished invention to use in order to save Calvin. For what’s next you’ll have to wait and see.

The Stefon Bristol-directed and Spike Lee-produced film stars Eden Duncan-Smith, Danté Crichlow, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Brian “Stro” Bradley and Johnathan Nieves, among others. It will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on May 3 and will launch globally on Netflix May 17.

Watch the trailer for See You Yesterday below.