Wendy Williams And Van Jones Got Into It On Live Television Over Their Messy Divorces

Wendy Williams And Van Jones Got Into It On Live Television Over Their Messy Divorces

They both are in the process of leaving their spouses.

Published 10 hours ago

Political commentator Van Jones recently appeared on the Wendy Williams Show where he was grilled about his dissolved marriage with his wife Jana Carter. Williams, who is currently embroiled in a divorce of her own, began dishing on Jones' marital woes to her audience, but when she made note of one particular observation, she was met with a clap back she didn't see coming.

"Van and his wife... they are getting a divorce," she told her "co-hosts." "Your divorce is not finalized [but] you still wear your ring."

Before she could continue, Jones made the same observation with the talk show queen, swiftly pointing out, "You've got something on your hand too."

Well, damn.

Williams continued the lighthearted banter as best she could after that unexpected move, reminding Jones, "Excuse me, this side of the couch is for the asking of the questions."

Take a look at the hilarious exchange, below:

As previously reported, Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years, Kevin Hunter, after he allegedly welcomed a child with his reported mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photos from left: Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP, Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs