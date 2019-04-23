Wendy Williams And Van Jones Got Into It On Live Television Over Their Messy Divorces

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Political commentator Van Jones recently appeared on the Wendy Williams Show where he was grilled about his dissolved marriage with his wife Jana Carter. Williams, who is currently embroiled in a divorce of her own, began dishing on Jones' marital woes to her audience, but when she made note of one particular observation, she was met with a clap back she didn't see coming.
"Van and his wife... they are getting a divorce," she told her "co-hosts." "Your divorce is not finalized [but] you still wear your ring."
Before she could continue, Jones made the same observation with the talk show queen, swiftly pointing out, "You've got something on your hand too."
Well, damn.
Williams continued the lighthearted banter as best she could after that unexpected move, reminding Jones, "Excuse me, this side of the couch is for the asking of the questions."
Take a look at the hilarious exchange, below:
As previously reported, Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years, Kevin Hunter, after he allegedly welcomed a child with his reported mistress, Sharina Hudson.
(Photos from left: Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP, Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS