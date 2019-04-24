Taraji P. Henson Drives Men Crazy In Exclusive Clip From 'What Men Want'

Taraji P. Henson's February-released romantic comedy, What Men Want, is coming to DVD and Blue-ray months after its nationwide release.

The film, which follows a woman who gains the ability to hear men's thoughts, starred the likes of Henson, Aldis Hodge, Phoebe Robinson and Kristin Ledlow and turned out to be the lighthearted comedy that many didn't know they needed.

In fact, ahead of its digital release, Paramount has released an exclusive never-before-seen clip that was not even shown in theaters. Take a look, below: