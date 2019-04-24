Taraji P. Henson Drives Men Crazy In Exclusive Clip From 'What Men Want'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power Of Women: New York at Cipriani Midtown on April 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The movie is about to be released digitally.

Taraji P. Henson's February-released romantic comedy, What Men Want, is coming to DVD and Blue-ray months after its nationwide release.

The film, which follows a woman who gains the ability to hear men's thoughts, starred the likes of Henson, Aldis Hodge, Phoebe Robinson and Kristin Ledlow and turned out to be the lighthearted comedy that many didn't know they needed.

In fact, ahead of its digital release, Paramount has released an exclusive never-before-seen clip that was not even shown in theaters. Take a look, below:

What Men Want was released on DVD on April 23 and will be available on Blu-ray on May 7.

