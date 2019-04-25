Bill Cosby Claims ‘Elder Abuse’ By His Attorneys After They Bill Him $1 Million Per Month In Legal Fees

Bill Cosby is behind bars, but he’s still dealing with some major legal woes stemming from the sexual assault accusations against him, and they are costing him a fortune in fees.

According to the Associated Press, the fallen comic is fighting an arbitration award which found that he must pay the majority of his currently outstanding legal fees — adding up to about $1 million per month! — to his former attorneys.

Cosby is reportedly challenging the award, which requires that he pay $7 million of the outstanding $9.2 million which Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan charged him for nine months of service.

In response to their demand, the disgraced comic filed a petition last Friday accusing the firm of elder abuse, further stating he was never made aware of the extent of their work, partly due to his age and blindness. He is 81.

Furthermore, he slammed them for their "unconscionable fees," with attorneys reportedly making between $500 and $1,075 per hour on his high-profile case. Quinn Emanuel was hired to represent him in three lawsuits beginning in late 2015. Twenty-eight lawyers were eventually enlisted to work on 10 separate cases involving 14 women who accused Cosby of sexual assault.

The reports state that Cosby paid the firm $2 million and his insurance company, AIG, paid an additional $2.3 million. However, since the arbitration panel from earlier this year upheld $6.7 million in fees, Cosby was left with a bill of around $2.4 million. Thus, the petition he recently filed requests a review of that decision and a refund of the money he paid for the services.

This only adds to the pool of legal messes Cosby is currently engorged in as he is also in a legal dispute with AIG for settling with some of his alleged sexual assault victims without his consent.