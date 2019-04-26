Eva Marcille Calls Marlo Hampton Out For ‘Gross’ Gay Bashing

The latest season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta may be over, but the ladies are still going at it.

One of the cast newbies, Eva Marcille, recently did an interview with Us Weekly where she shared her candid thoughts on friend of the show Marlo Hampton's disturbing "obsession" with her. In the process, she touched on the self-proclaimed fashionista spreading rumors of her engaging in same-sex relationships and the judgmental tone behind the allegation.

"I've never met someone that is so consumed with what I drive, where I live, who [I've] dated," she said. "It's quite appalling, to be completely honest, and disgusting in certain regards."

Expounding on this "disgusting" element, she added, "This whole idea of her bringing this up, never nipped it in the bud with her, but her gay bashing is disgusting. It is quite gross."

After explaining that she was confused why Hampton was so bothered by "people who date the same sex or that are bisexual," the America's Next Top Model winner posed a question.

"If that is my reality or not why does it matter to her?" she asked. "I don't know if she would like to dip into more lady pools, and if that's why she's so inquisitive about it."

Marlo is yet to respond to Eva's comments, and we have a feeling she may sit this one out.