John Singleton’s Family Speaks On His Condition Following False Reports Of His Death

Famed director John Singleton is still fighting for his life after suffering a debilitating stroke two weeks ago. Despite this fact, reports began circulating on Monday morning that he had passed. However, his team and family are now releasing a statement addressing the false claims and are further revealing that they have only just decided to take him off life support.

After Singleton's publicist, Shannon Barr, dubbed the premature reports of his death inaccurate to CNN, the Boyz N the Hood director's family explained in a statement their decision to take him off life support.

"This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors," the statement reads.

Singleton, 51, fell into a medically induced coma after suffering an intense stroke on April 17 while in the hospital.

"We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," their statement continues. "We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received."

In the statement, his family said that he struggled with hypertension/high blood pressure, which placed a great strain on the functioning of his heart. They used this unfortunate event to selflessly bring awareness to the condition and how it can be monitored.

"Like many African Americans, Singleton quietly struggles with hypertension," they said. "More than 40% of African American men and women have high blood pressure, which also develops earlier in life and is usually more severe. His family wants to share the message with all to please recognize the symptoms by going to Heart.org."