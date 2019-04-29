This Story About Ray J And Princess Love Reuniting With Their Lost Puppy Will Make Your Entire Day

Princess Love and Ray J's week is off to a bright start. After more than two weeks of being separated, the couple is reunited with their lost puppy, Boogotti.

As previously reported, their family was in a disarray at the top of the month after learning that their Maltese went missing from their Calabasas home. Love even offered a $20,000 reward to anyone who found him.

Now that her pup is back in her care, the Love & Hip Hop starlet took to Instagram to express her gratitude to everyone who has sent her prayers while they were apart.

"A lot of tears yesterday! After 20 days, Boogotti is finally home with his family!" she captioned a photo of her and her dog. "I can't go into detail because there's an open criminal investigation going on, but let's just say he's safe now! Thank you for all the prayers and positive words."

She went on to credit a realtor by the name of Kristi Dietz, who helped her and her family locate the puppy.

"And @fl2caligirl you've been the real MVP in this whole thing, thank you for dedicating all of your time helping us find Boogotti!!" she wrote.