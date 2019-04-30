Did Travis Scott's Birthday Put Kylie Jenner In The Mood For Baby No. 2?

Travis Scott is celebrating his 28th birthday today (April 30), and with a supportive girlfriend and baby by his side, it seems that he has a lot to be thankful for.

With this in mind, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to send him some birthday love, posting a touching tribute to her rapper bae, calling him her "real life bestie & hubby." 

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote captioning a series of photos of them. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I'm so proud of you. happy happy birthday."

While the beginning of her message proved to be the standard post penned by a significant other, her ending message is what caught the attention of her fans, as she casually hinted at them trying for their second child, in the name of his 28th year around the sun.

"Let's f**k around and have another baby," she wrote.

While that comment is likely tongue-in-cheek, we know the internet is going to have a field day with this one.

Nonetheless, take a look at her sweet message, below:

