John Singleton's Funeral Details Have Been Revealed

As reality begins to set in around the sudden passing of producer, John Singleton, TMZ has learned that the funeral has been planned.

A source close to the Singleton family told TMZ exclusively that his funeral will be held Monday, May 6th and will be extremely intimate and closed off to the public.

The service will be Monday morning at Angelus Funeral Home in South L.A. which is the same place where Nipsey Hussle’s family came for the viewing and private service for the beloved rapper. After the funeral, John will be interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, which is also the same place where Nipsey was buried after he was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, at 33 years old.