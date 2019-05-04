John Singleton's Funeral Details Have Been Revealed

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
As reality begins to set in around the sudden passing of producer, John Singleton, TMZ has learned that the funeral has been planned.
A source close to the Singleton family told TMZ exclusively that his funeral will be held Monday, May 6th and will be extremely intimate and closed off to the public.
The service will be Monday morning at Angelus Funeral Home in South L.A. which is the same place where Nipsey Hussle’s family came for the viewing and private service for the beloved rapper. After the funeral, John will be interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, which is also the same place where Nipsey was buried after he was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, at 33 years old.
If you’re wondering if the men knew each other, sources tell TMZ that they were familiar with one another and they both grew up in South L.A. John’s office is also not far from Marathon Clothing which was owned by Nipsey.
The family will hold a larger event on May 21, but those details are still being worked out.
Rest in power, John Singleton.
(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
