Shemar Moore Made A Tearful Speech About His ‘Y&R’ Co-Star Kristoff St. John During The Daytime Emmys

Three months may have passed since the untimely death of Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, but his memory still lives on.

The late actor's Hollywood peers helped preserve his legacy, with one in particular, Shemar Moore, delivering a touching tribute to him at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

While presenting the award for Best Drama Series — which ultimately went to the popular soap opera — Moore went off script and decided to share a few words about his friend.

"This year, we had to say goodbye to a good man, a great man, a special individual, Mr. Kristoff St. John," he said. "I want to thank CBS. I want to thank The Young and the Restless and I want to thank the cast of The Young and the Restless for honoring him the right way. The tribute that aired this past week on The Young and the Restless, saying goodbye to Kristoff and his character, Neil Winters, was so beautifully, beautifully done. I know Kristoff is proud of all of us."

Moore went on to speak on St. John's 28-year career as a Hollywood veteran, stressing that "he changed the game."

"He opened the door for so many of us, myself and a lot of you out there," he continued. "So as you continue young actors, carry his torch with pride."

He closed his tribute by singing St. John's praises, heralding him as "the most iconic, popular, thorough, professional, talented, big-hearted, generous African-American actor in soap opera history."

"We will never, ever forget you, my brother," he said as the crowd rose in applause.

Take a look at the touching moment, below: