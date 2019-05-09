Radio Host Posts Racist Tweet Comparing Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Baby To A Monkey

A full week hasn't passed since the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby, and the racist comments have already started to roll in.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Danny Baker, a host on BBC radio station 5 and a popular figure in the British media scene, has been fired after he posted an offensive tweet in response to the image released of the Duke and Duchess' baby boy.

The now-deleted tweet showed a doctored image of the royal couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and a bowler hat. It was supported by the caption, "Royal Baby leaves hospital."

Almost immediately after the post went public, Baker was accused of mocking Markle's African-American heritage. A BBC representative criticized the tweet, labeling it a "serious error of judgment," before stressing that the well-known host would "no longer be presenting a weekly show with us."

Following the news of his firing, Baker issued a half-assed apology for the tweet, writing, "Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in a posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased. Soon as those good enough to point out its possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that's it."

He even went on to somewhat defend his actions, explaining that he would have used the "same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or Boris Johnson kid or even one of my own. It's a funny image... Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque."