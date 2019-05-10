Cyn Santana Has A Message For Guys Flooding Her DMs Following Joe Budden 'Split'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Joe Budden and Cyn Santana's relationship is currently on the rocks, with the State of the Culture host recently confirming the news to his fans. Since then, though, other men seem to have taken this as an opportunity to shoot their shot at Cyn, but the reality starlet isn't feeling the newfound attention.
Taking to Twitter, the Love & Hip Hop star made it clear that she is not looking for a new relationship after her reported breakup with Budden.
"All these hey big head texts and messages aint flattering at allll lol," she wrote. "I want to partssssssss."
The reality TV couple has been romantically linked for several years and even share a child together, so it's more than fair to assume that they're not looking to jump into anything new just yet.
As previously reported, the two allegedly broke up after getting into a major fight, which eventually led to Cyn taking off her engagement ring. Joe, himself, revealed during a taping of his podcast that while he and Cyn haven't been talking, they have yet to fully establish a "breakup" as neither of them officially declared their relationship was over.
