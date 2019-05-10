Cyn Santana Has A Message For Guys Flooding Her DMs Following Joe Budden 'Split'

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana's relationship is currently on the rocks, with the State of the Culture host recently confirming the news to his fans. Since then, though, other men seem to have taken this as an opportunity to shoot their shot at Cyn, but the reality starlet isn't feeling the newfound attention.

Taking to Twitter, the Love & Hip Hop star made it clear that she is not looking for a new relationship after her reported breakup with Budden.

"All these hey big head texts and messages aint flattering at allll lol," she wrote. "I want to partssssssss."