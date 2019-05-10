Whoopi Goldberg Reveals How She Really Feels About That Infamous 'The View' Tell-All

Past and present co-hosts of The View have been rocked by the recently released tell-all book about the show. Titled The View, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, the controversial book has garnered spirited opinions from the likes of Sherri Shepherd and features original commentary from Rosie O'Donnell.

Now, the latest to comment on the book is the panel talk show's current moderator Whoopi Goldberg and she's made it clear that she's completely unbothered.

"I didn't talk to the [author]," she said during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen. "I didn't care about the book."

She went on to specify that she chose not to participate out of respect for her own professional privacy.

"What happens for me at work, it's not for everybody — it's not their business," she added. "I don't like talking out of school and I don't like other people talking out of school. For me, you just have to leave it there."

