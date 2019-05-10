Whoopi Goldberg Reveals How She Really Feels About That Infamous 'The View' Tell-All

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Past and present co-hosts of The View have been rocked by the recently released tell-all book about the show. Titled The View, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, the controversial book has garnered spirited opinions from the likes of Sherri Shepherd and features original commentary from Rosie O'Donnell.
Now, the latest to comment on the book is the panel talk show's current moderator Whoopi Goldberg and she's made it clear that she's completely unbothered.
"I didn't talk to the [author]," she said during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen. "I didn't care about the book."
She went on to specify that she chose not to participate out of respect for her own professional privacy.
"What happens for me at work, it's not for everybody — it's not their business," she added. "I don't like talking out of school and I don't like other people talking out of school. For me, you just have to leave it there."
Take a look, below:
The book, which was written by Ramin Setoodeh, saw O'Donnell accuse Goldberg of shutting down her ideas and dismissing her while they were on-air.
"Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally — while I was sitting there," she told Setoodeh, according to People. "Worse than Fox News. The worst experience I've ever had on live television was interacting with her."
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
