Blac Chyna Allegedly Pulled A Knife On Her Hairdresser

Blac Chyna was reportedly involved in an altercation with her hair stylist early this morning (May 11) and it was allegedly over payment.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the unidentified stylist was at the 31-year-old reality star and beauty entrepreneur’s home in San Fernando Valley, California when they got into an argument. The report alleges that after the hair stylist attempted to collect her check from Chyna, Chyna pulled out a knife.

Subsequently, the hairdresser left and reportedly threw cans of soda at Chyna’s vehicle. A source close to the celebrity news outlet claims Chyna did not have a weapon on her.

BC’s six-year-old son King was present during the alleged incident, which possibly could get the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services involved, at least for a welfare check. A law enforcement source did tell TMZ that Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, appears as a named suspect on an assault with a deadly weapon report.

Blac Chyna nor her hairdresser have confirmed any of the details of the reported incident.