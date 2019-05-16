Wendy Williams Is Living Her Best Single Life Thanks To New Friendship With Blac Chyna

Wendy Williams is single and she's definitely mingling, with a little help from her new friend Blac Chyna.

The socialite, who was Williams' talk show guest during Wednesday morning's episode, apparently left a lasting impression on the media mogul as she opened Thursday's show gushing about their girls' night out.

"She really had an impact on me," Williams said before sharing that the two forged a quick friendship after going out for dinner and partying.

"[Do] you know who I have cast as a new friend? Blac Chyna," she said as her audience gasped in shock. "I thought she was one way, and you did, also. You see the half-naked pictures and the pictures with men, and we just buy into it because we don't know. All we do here at Hot Topics is tell you the stories. So, the story... it just didn't match the person that I met yesterday."

She went on to shower the mother of two with more compliments, dubbing her a "really sweet girl and a businesswoman."

After detailing how the two shared common interests in food while dining at her favorite Mediterranean restaurant, she broke down in tears as she recalled her son looking on as she and Chyna turned up.

