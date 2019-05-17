Marjorie Harvey Surprised A High School Student In An Amazing Way

Many people come from struggle before they can experience success and that was certainly the case for 15-year-old high school student Aromni Gumbs.

The teenager was at LadyLike Foundation Women of Excellence Luncheon and shared her experience going through the foster care system.

Marjorie Harvey then surprised the high school student by offering to pay for all four years of her college education, and even offered to give the young girl a ride home after it was revealed she took the LA metro to get to the event. Suffice to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the whole room.

Afterward, Gumbs spoke about her situation. “I was living in a run down apartment with no food, no nothing. I dropped out of school, but I’m here,” she said, fighting back the tears. “I didn’t even have money for shoes I got slides under my dress but I’m here.”