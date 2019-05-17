Halle Berry’s Treatment Of Black Reporters On A Red Carpet Totally Surprised Them

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Halle Berry has always had a love/hate relationship with the press and paparazzi — but made it clear this week that she has the backs of certain reporters.
While on the red carpet for her new film, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, the Oscar winner refused to skip a pair of Black journalists who were waiting to ask her questions in the press line, despite being whisked away by her publicist.
One of the two Black reporters, Emerald Marie of Where Is the Buzz TV, shared the heartwarming moment with her Instagram followers, noting that at red carpet events, Black media is often placed at the end of the press line. Due to this, celebrities often tend not to make it to them before heading in for the event or their publicists urge them to skip them as "time has run out."
The latter applied in Berry's case, with Marie recalling that, despite being cut off by Berry's publicist while trying to get her attention, the actress, instead of walking away, turned around and made a conscious effort to speak with them, as she did with the other outlets.
"I can't skip my brother and sister," Berry said, according to Marie.
This, unfortunately, continues to be a common occurrence for Black journalists everywhere.
"Oftentimes, Black reporters and Black outlets are pushed to the end and [are] unable to get the proper interview that they need," Marie said in a video posted to her Instagram page.
After seeing Berry take the initiative to give her and Lamar Dawson, the only other Black reporter, a fair chance to interview her, Marie said she now has a "newfound respect" for the actress.
Take a look at her explanation, below:
Dawson spoke with Vibe about the moment as well, explaining that while it is encouraging to see Berry defy the odds with this kind gesture, the system needs to change for Black journalists to have a fair shot.
"It's a big issue that needs to be addressed," he said. "Our stories deserve to be told, too... I'm grateful for Halle for seeing us out there."
Halle's new film, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, hits theaters today (May 17).
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
