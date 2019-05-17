Halle Berry’s Treatment Of Black Reporters On A Red Carpet Totally Surprised Them

Halle Berry has always had a love/hate relationship with the press and paparazzi — but made it clear this week that she has the backs of certain reporters.

While on the red carpet for her new film, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, the Oscar winner refused to skip a pair of Black journalists who were waiting to ask her questions in the press line, despite being whisked away by her publicist.

One of the two Black reporters, Emerald Marie of Where Is the Buzz TV, shared the heartwarming moment with her Instagram followers, noting that at red carpet events, Black media is often placed at the end of the press line. Due to this, celebrities often tend not to make it to them before heading in for the event or their publicists urge them to skip them as "time has run out."

The latter applied in Berry's case, with Marie recalling that, despite being cut off by Berry's publicist while trying to get her attention, the actress, instead of walking away, turned around and made a conscious effort to speak with them, as she did with the other outlets.

"I can't skip my brother and sister," Berry said, according to Marie.

This, unfortunately, continues to be a common occurrence for Black journalists everywhere.

"Oftentimes, Black reporters and Black outlets are pushed to the end and [are] unable to get the proper interview that they need," Marie said in a video posted to her Instagram page.

After seeing Berry take the initiative to give her and Lamar Dawson, the only other Black reporter, a fair chance to interview her, Marie said she now has a "newfound respect" for the actress.

Take a look at her explanation, below: