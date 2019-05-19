Kylie Jenner Reached Out To Jordyn Woods But It Wasn’t To Rekindle Their Friendship

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were such BFFs that prior to their infamous fallout after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal the pair of friends lived together in Kylie’s mansion.

Now, according to TMZ, the make-up mogul is demanding her former friend get all of her belongings out of her home and it’s reportedly to keep the peace in the Kardashian clan.

Kylie was believed to be “super chilled” about Jordyn leaving her stuff at her home, however, a member of the Kardashians is said to be angered over it.

The unnamed family member allegedly believes Jordyn leaving behind her belongings at Kylie’s is both “ridiculous and disrespectful.”

Jordyn Woods recently paid a visit to the mansion to pick up the last few things of hers but Kylie was reportedly not at the house at the time.

Speaking of her mansion, Kylie Jenner has reportedly decided lease a new luxurious Malibu beachfront home she’ll be paying $450,000 a month to live in. The property is supposedly supposed to be a getaway for her, Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster.