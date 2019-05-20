Erica Mena Responds To Joe Budden Telling The World That She And Safaree Are Over

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Joe Budden and Cyn Santana's relationship may currently be in an odd place, but that hasn't stopped the infamously opinionated reality star from speaking out about other people’s relationships.
On the latest episode of his podcast, Budden mentioned the rumors that Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels had broken up after she allegedly confronted him over texting another woman. The State of the Culture moderator casually said the chatter is all true.
"Safaree broke up with Erica," he briefly said during the episode.
Catching wind of what the Love & Hip Hop star said of her relationship, Mena took to Twitter to clear things up, stressing that his claim is furthest from the truth.
"FYI to all you flogs if my 'Fiancé' were to EVER get caught texting any female but me he wouldn't be able to walk right now," she tweeted. "Believe dat! Sincerely a real crazy Latina."
Mena may have a point as she and her man continue to be flirty on social media, with their most recent exchange happening less than 24 hours ago.
(Photos from left: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM, Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
