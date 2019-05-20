Erica Mena Responds To Joe Budden Telling The World That She And Safaree Are Over

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana's relationship may currently be in an odd place, but that hasn't stopped the infamously opinionated reality star from speaking out about other people’s relationships.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Budden mentioned the rumors that Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels had broken up after she allegedly confronted him over texting another woman. The State of the Culture moderator casually said the chatter is all true.

"Safaree broke up with Erica," he briefly said during the episode.