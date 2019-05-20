Oprah Responds To Troll Who Orders Her To Pay Off Students' Loans

The internet showered billionaire Robert F. Smith with praise over the weekend after he announced, during the 2019 Morehouse College commencement ceremony, that he and his family would be settling the graduating class' multi-million-dollar student loan debts.

The massively generous gesture continues to inspire many to give, but some are criticizing other billionaires for not following suit. One in particular took aim at Oprah Winfrey, ordering her — in a bold Instagram comment — to pay off the student loans of the graduates of Colorado College, where she recently spoke.

Winfrey, who has a known history of funding the educations of hundreds of students across the world, took to Instagram, over the weekend, to share a photo from the ceremony.

One ignorant troll caught her attention with their comment, "Should have paid off their student debut @oprah lol @morehouse1967."

Not letting this one slide, the queen of all media took the time to respond, informing the commenter of her Oprah Winfrey Endowed Scholarship program, which has been active at the HBCU since 1989.

"Already paid 13m in scholarships," she wrote. "Have put over 400 men thru @morehouse1967."

Take a look, below: