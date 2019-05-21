Bill And Camille Cosby React To Robert F. Smith Paying Off Morehouse Graduates’ Student Loans

Robert F. Smith has earned a solid round of applause this past weekend when the billionaire announced the intention to pay off the collective student loan debt for the entire Morehouse College graduating class. In the process, Smith's gesture caught the attention of Bill and Camille Cosby.

The embattled comedian — who is currently serving a three-to-10 year sentence at SCI Phoenix state prison on a sexual assault conviction — and his wife spoke with The Blast on the heels of the life-changing moment for the new class of Morehouse Men.

"I was excited to read how this Giant Of A Man [Smith] vowed to pay off Morehouse Class of 2019's student loans," Camille told the site. "It's due time that more wealthy African-Americans take up this mantle, that was truly started by non-wealthy, non-educated Blacks, who understood that education meant freedom."

The prestigious HBCU holds a special meaning for the couple, as their late son, Ennis Cosby, attended the institution. The incarcerated actor also has a personal history with Morehouse, having made a $3 million donation to the school, years ago.

"I salute Mr. Robert F. Smith; he has just reached one step closer to finding a cure for America's deadly diseases, by funding education," Bill said. "Earning is contagious; I'm a living witness on the inside of this institution [SCI Phoenix]... Mrs. Cosby and I are smiling with our son, Ennis."