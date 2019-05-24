Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Were First Introduced By This 80s Sitcom Icon

Jackée Harry is a modern-day matchmaker.

Sitting down with PEOPLE Now on Friday (May 24), The Ideal Husband actress found Gabrielle Union the right man, claiming she was the one that introduced her to Dwayne Wade.

“It was sparks,” Harry said in describing the feeling between the two during their first meeting. “I think it might’ve been love at first sight.” She says that she was asked to match them up by one of the two and doesn’t do “cold” matchmaking.

Perhaps just as notable is how Jackée Harry introduced Whitney Houston to Bobby Brown. She told that tale as well. “[It] was at a Harlem Nights party that we had after the premiere of Harlem Nights, the film, and we were at the afterparty,” she described. “It was set up like a casino and [Whitney] was standing there and we were watching somebody playing blackjack and she came over and [asked me] to introduce her [to Bobby]. And I said, ‘You’re Whitney Houston, you can go over.’ She said, ‘No take me over there.’ And I knew Bobby and took her over there.”

Wow. Sounds like if you’re a single celebrity looking for another unattached celeb, hit up Jackée. Watch the full interview segment below.