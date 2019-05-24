Report: Lupita Nyong’o And Other Victims Of Harvey Weinstein Are Coming For All His Coins

Disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein is now reportedly being ordered to pay big bucks after several of Hollywood's biggest stars accused him of sexual assault.

According to The Wall Street Journal, he reached a settlement agreement to the tune of $44 million on Thursday. The agreement will compensate the women who have sued him over the past few years for alleged sexual misconduct. The sum will also go to board members of his former film company while a pending civil rights lawsuit is settled by the New York State Attorney General's Office.

Sources close to the case, all of whom opted to remain anonymous, also told the publication that the deal is yet to be finalized and signed off by a judge. It was confirmed, however, in bankruptcy court in Delaware after a year of mediations.

The report was further confirmed by The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times.

Each outlet specified that the settlement would call for $30 million to be issued to a slew of plaintiffs, which includes Weinstein's sexual misconduct accusers, his former employees and creditors for his now inoperative studio. Some of the money is also said to cover the plaintiffs' legal fees. As for the remaining $14 million, it is reportedly set to cover Weinstein's associates' legal fees.

It should be noted that this civil settlement does not directly affect the criminal case made against Weinstein where he is charged with rape and several other sex crimes against two particular women. Since the accusations were made, he has pleaded not guilty to those specific charges. His trial is set for September 9.

As previously reported, in a letter she wrote for the New York Times, Lupita Nyong'o opened up about being sexually assaulted by him while she was a student at Yale School of Drama in 2011. She claimed that he invited her into a private screening room after she met his wife and children. After the strange invitation, he reportedly showed her to his bedroom where he allegedly asked her for a massage. She said she denied his request. However, months later, when she met him once again, she claims he continued to harass her, asking her to head upstairs to his room.

In addition to the Us star, Angelina Jolie, Minka Kelly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and more have come forward accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct.