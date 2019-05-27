Tichina Arnold And Tisha Campbell Honored Memorial Day In A Very Special Way

On Memorial Day, most people have their grills out and are preparing enormous outdoor feasts. Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell might be doing the same, but they’re also remembering those who have perished while serving in the United States military.

The pair filmed themselves driving and thought it’d be the perfect opportunity to showcase their pipes. In doing so, they pulled off an amazing rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

The Shade Room re-posted the video and a lot of people were giving their vocals love. “Yassssss for the vocals . Okaaayyyyyyy,” one person commented. “Gina and Pam coming through with the vocals,” another wrote.