‘Black Coffee’ And Marc Lamont Hill Are Coming To BET

Marc Lamont Hill is joining the daytime talk show circuit with Black Coffee, BET Digital’s new morning talk show.

The series will see the famed political and pop culture commentator keep viewers up to speed on everything from Black Twitter's buzziest conversations to the latest happenings in music, politics, race and social justice. Hill will also conduct interviews with celebrities, athletes and social media stars during the show.



"I couldn't be more excited to be hosting Black Coffee. From politics to pop culture, there is a need for a diverse range of Black voices to be in conversation with each other," Hill tells BET.com. "As host, I plan to bring those voices together in ways that make our community stronger and better informed. We won't always agree, but we'll always be smart, interesting, and honest."

“We are excited to have Marc host our new irreverent digital series. Marc is one of the nation’s leading voices on culture, entertainment, sports, and politics, with equal parts unfiltered wit and raw street savvy,” says David Wilson, Senior Vice President of Digital Content of Studios. “Powered by Viacom Digital Studios, Black Coffee, is an example of the forward-thinking content and engaging programming we plan to deliver our audience across BET’s digital properties.”

Speaking on the new project, Hill also shared a few words on what to expect.

“BET Networks has been home to me for many years, and I am proud to expand our partnership with this innovative series. I look forward to galvanizing the Black community on our platforms and encouraging dialogue that moves the culture forward,” Hill adds.

Grab your mugs and get ready to take a sip for the Black Coffee debut on June 3. The show will stream live on YouTube, weekdays at 10am ET.