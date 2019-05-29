Everybody Needs To Hear This Little Girl’s Message For Princess Jasmine From ‘Aladdin’

Disney's live-action Aladdin remake was a hit Memorial Day weekend, but one young fan had a problem with the story's "damsel in distress" storyline, even before making it to the theater.

Four-year-old Madison Jade and her family were on their way to see the new movie when the toddler opened up about her problem with Princess Jasmine's co-dependence on the title character for regaining her independence.

"Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself because Aladdin needs to just stay there and Jasmine can just go by herself," she said from her car seat. "You don't need a boy to take you to see the whole world."

In case those in the front seat didn't hear her, Madison wanted to make her point crystal clear: "The princess doesn't need a prince to rescue her. She can rescue herself."

Watch little Madison drop some gems, below: