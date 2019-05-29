'Star Trek' Actress Nichelle Nichols Heard Screaming For Help Amid Guardianship Battle

Black television icon Nichelle Nichols is currently fighting for her autonomy.

According to CBS46, the Star Trek actress was heard "screaming for her life" in a recording while her son, Kyle Johnson, bid to get guardianship over her. The site reports that Gilbert Bell, Nichols' friend and manager, willingly handed the video and audio over to the station.

The Hollywood icon, 86, is reportedly suffering from dementia. The site further reports that long-time handlers and friends claim her son has ill intentions.

"I'm the boss of me Gill [Gilbert], he's not the boss of me," she can be heard saying in the clip. "I didn't give permission to have conservatorship over me. I didn't know what he was doing."

Bell says that the video, which is hard to watch, shows Nichols looking over court documents filed by her son in an attempt to gain full control of her estate. He claims this was her first time seeing them.

Though Bell eventually puts the camera down, no longer showing the actress, he keeps rolling as her son allegedly enters the room to shut down the meeting. This is when Nichols can be heard reacting with screams.

"You gets your hands off me!" she yells. "You're trying to get rid of me!"

Take a look at the heartbreaking clip, below: