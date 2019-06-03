Blac Chyna And Her Mother Nearly Came To Blows Before Recent Reconciliation

Blac Chyna is gearing up for her solo reality series debut with a new show The Real Blac Chyna, and she's already giving her fans a taste of what's to come.

In a juicy clip from the show, the model showed the borderline violent moments she and her mother, Tokyo Toni, shared before their most recent reconciliation.

In the teaser, the two get into it at Chyna's home, with Toni started things off by suggesting that her daughter gets her life together with the help of therapy.

"You need a therapist," she tells her. "Be a real one for one minute."

Seemingly offended by her suggestion, Chyna blows vape smoke in her mother's direction and that's when all hell breaks loose. The two begin exchanging vulgarities and insults and Chyna even elbows her mother while walking away from her. The clip ends with Tokyo aggressively leaving and Chyna pushing past camera men and charging in her direction.

Take a look at the explosive clip, below: