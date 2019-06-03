Blac Chyna And Her Mother Nearly Came To Blows Before Recent Reconciliation

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Blac Chyna is gearing up for her solo reality series debut with a new show The Real Blac Chyna, and she's already giving her fans a taste of what's to come.
In a juicy clip from the show, the model showed the borderline violent moments she and her mother, Tokyo Toni, shared before their most recent reconciliation.
In the teaser, the two get into it at Chyna's home, with Toni started things off by suggesting that her daughter gets her life together with the help of therapy.
"You need a therapist," she tells her. "Be a real one for one minute."
Seemingly offended by her suggestion, Chyna blows vape smoke in her mother's direction and that's when all hell breaks loose. The two begin exchanging vulgarities and insults and Chyna even elbows her mother while walking away from her. The clip ends with Tokyo aggressively leaving and Chyna pushing past camera men and charging in her direction.
Take a look at the explosive clip, below:
Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni made amends back in May after Chyna followed her mother on Instagram. Tokyo Toni posted a screenshot of their virtual reconciliation on her own account.
The Real Blac Chyna premieres on the Zeus Network this summer.
Download the 2019 BET Experience app to register for Fan Fest and enter to win tickets to the BET Awards!
(Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS