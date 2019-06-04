Report: Gayle King Rejected Wendy Williams’ Offer For A Tell-All Interview

Wendy Williams has made it known that she's single and loving it, and now that the cat's out of the bag regarding her divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter, she's reportedly ready to spill the tea.

According to the Daily Mail, Williams is shopping a tell-all interview detailing everything about her life, as of late, including her messy split from Hunter, her son's recent arrest and her battle with addiction. She's reportedly been hitting up several major TV networks, including Oprah's OWN, ABC and NBC, for a prime-time slot to share the deepest details of her life. However, one person she's tapped to get the scoop reportedly wants no parts: veteran journalist Gayle King.

The site reports that, while Williams thought King was the perfect vessel for her story, the CBS anchor actually finds the "Hot Topics" queen's drama to be "a little too trashy for morning TV."

King, who is said to have been "at the top of the list," is reportedly the first big name to deny her request.

As previously reported, Williams is currently in the process of divorcing her husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter, after he allegedly welcomed a child with his mistress.