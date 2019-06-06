‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Hospitalized After Car Accident

Tanya Sam , friend of the show, took to her Instagram Story while being treated at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles to tell her followers about the incident. She even shared how she learned she was more injured than she initially thought.

A Real Housewives of Atlanta star is opening up about a recent hospitalization following a minor car accident.

"So, remember that car accident that I was in Friday?" she said. "Turns out it might have been more serious than I thought. Turns out I have some bleeding probably from the seatbelt impact trauma."

Sam, who attended Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala last weekend, explained that she was not feeling well at the event but decided to shake it off. When she eventually got checked out, however, doctors found that she had gastrointestinal bleeding.

"Saturday I had that [Wearable Art] gala and I was actually pretty sick," she continued. "Turns out I was having some GI bleeding. My tests are cleared."

Going into the specifics, she added that her bleeding was probably caused by "forcible compression to intestines and stomach."

We wish you a speedy recovery, Tanya!