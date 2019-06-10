Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Photo Of Newborn Son Psalm West

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Kim Kardashian is giving the world a much closer look at her and Kanye West's newborn baby boy, Psalm West.
The reality starlet posted a photo of the adorable little guy to Instagram on Monday.
"Psalm Ye," she simply captioned the picture, leading her followers to wonder if she is hinting that Ye may be his middle name.
Take a look, below:
Kim and Kanye welcomed Psalm on May 9 via surrogate. He joins their two daughters, Chicago, 16 months; and North, 5; and son Saint, 3.
These six make a gorgeous family.
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS