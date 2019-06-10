Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Photo Of Newborn Son Psalm West

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1011 -- Pictured: Entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West during an interview on February 7, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

This will melt your heart.

Kim Kardashian is giving the world a much closer look at her and Kanye West's newborn baby boy, Psalm West.

The reality starlet posted a photo of the adorable little guy to Instagram on Monday.

"Psalm Ye," she simply captioned the picture, leading her followers to wonder if she is hinting that Ye may be his middle name.

Take a look, below:

Psalm Ye

Kim and Kanye welcomed Psalm on May 9 via surrogate. He joins their two daughters, Chicago, 16 months; and North, 5; and son Saint, 3.

These six make a gorgeous family.

