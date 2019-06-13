Andrea Kelly Breaks Down In Tears Because Women Are Attacking Her For Calling Out R. Kelly's Behavior

Andrea Kelly is finding it difficult to rally for women who only continue to crucify her for bringing light to her ex-husband R. Kelly's allegedly predatory ways.

Entertainment Tonight shared details from an upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, which Andrea now stars in. In it, the former choreographer tearfully expresses her frustrations of being abused both by Kelly and his fans with close friend Debra Antney.

"When I think about the ways that I have been abused by Robert, from being hogtied, having both of my shoulders dislocated, to being slapped, pushed, having things thrown at me, the sexual abuse, the mental abuse, words can't even describe," she said. "Here I am, putting myself in a position because I want to help women, and they are attacking me."

While Andrea filmed for the show, R. Kelly owed $161,000 in back child support. In May, however, the large sum was reportedly paid off by a mystery donor. Robert was also charged with 11 felony counts of sexual assault, in addition to the his child support case with Andrea. He has since pleaded not guilty, though there is reported video evidence showing him engaging in sexual acts with minors.

"There's some things that I don't even speak anymore, that I feel like, once you give it to God, you better leave with God, because if I don't leave it with God, I'm definitely going to be somewhere with my hands on the glass, visiting my children every other Sunday," Andrea tearfully added.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.