Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’ Has Been Seen By More People Than Any Other Show On Netflix

When They See Us, Ava DuVernay's series about the wrongful arrests and convictions of five Black teenage boys in New York City known as the "Central Park Five" case, has been one of the most-discussed TV programs as of late.

RELATED: 'Moonlight’s Jharrel Jerome On Playing Korey Wise: ‘I Haven’t Healed Yet. I’m Still Trying.'

In fact, it has just been confirmed that the Netflix show chronicling the 20-year-old event has been the most-watched series on the streaming platform since its premiere.

Netflix recently took to Twitter to announce the news, with DuVernay, the series' visionary, creator and director, reacting with one word.