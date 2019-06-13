Tracee Ellis Ross Set To Star In And Executive Produce This Iconic 1990s Series Spinoff

One of the late 1990s' most iconic sitcoms is getting a spinoff, and Tracee Ellis Ross is at the helm.

According to Deadline, the Black-ish star is set to both star in and executive produce an adult animated comedy titled Jodie. The show will be the first in a series of spinoffs based on MTV's Daria franchise. Ross will voice the new series' title character.

Fans of Daria, which ran for five seasons (1997-2002), will remember that it was birthed from MTV's wildly popular series Beavis and Butthead. The show was created due to the mass fandom that was found for the character Daria Morgendorffer whose beyond-her-years wisdom and dry humor made her a fan favorite. She was known for her feminist outlook on issues like race, gender and socio-economic class.

Jodie will focus on Daria's close friend Jodie Landon, an African-American character from the original series. The show will chronicle her life as she enters the workplace in her first post-college job in the tech field.

Are you as excited for this as we are?