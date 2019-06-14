What Happened When Kevin Hart Got His Kids A Dog

When parents usually get a pet for their kids after long bouts of begging, the responsibility of caring for it tends to fall back on them. However, Kevin Hart had a specific plan in place to ensure this didn't happen to him.

While promoting the Secret Life of Pets 2, the comedian told us exactly what he did to stress to his kids that he wasn't picking up the slack.

"For me, it was just about bourndaries and rules," he said. "I wasn't bringing in pets into our house untill the kids understood that, 'This was your pet, [and] you've got to do all the work. I'm not doing no work behind this dog.' And I really hammered that down and made my kids understand it."

The father of three put his foot down with this one. Watch him explain more in the clip, below: