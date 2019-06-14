What Happened When Kevin Hart Got His Kids A Dog

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: (L-R) Eniko Parrish, Heaven Hart, Hendrix Hart, Kenzo Kash Hart, and Kevin Hart attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "The Secret Life of Pets 2" at Regency Village Theatre on June 02, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

What Happened When Kevin Hart Got His Kids A Dog

The comedian has some Fathers Day advice for parents

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

When parents usually get a pet for their kids after long bouts of begging, the responsibility of caring for it tends to fall back on them. However, Kevin Hart had a specific plan in place to ensure this didn't happen to him.

While promoting the Secret Life of Pets 2, the comedian told us exactly what he did to stress to his kids that he wasn't picking up the slack.

"For me, it was just about bourndaries and rules," he said. "I wasn't bringing in pets into our house untill the kids understood that, 'This was your pet, [and] you've got to do all the work. I'm not doing no work behind this dog.' And I really hammered that down and made my kids understand it."

The father of three put his foot down with this one. Watch him explain more in the clip, below:

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs