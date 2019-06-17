Caitlyn Jenner Throws Shade At Tristan Thompson On Father's Day

Caitlyn Jenner took the time to recognize the dads in her, her kids and former stepchildren's lives this past Father's Day. While the sweet gesture saw her get tons of praise, fans couldn't help but notice that one name was missing from her list: Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and baby's father, Tristan Thompson's.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's father started out by honoring her own father — a WWII veteran — before highlighting her two sons, Burt and Brandon, as well as Kanye West, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick and Travis Scott, all of whom are fathers.

All of the men received a shout out and a photo with their little ones, but the NBA star was noticeably absent from the bunch.

Take a look at the post, below: