Caitlyn Jenner Throws Shade At Tristan Thompson On Father's Day

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Caitlyn Jenner took the time to recognize the dads in her, her kids and former stepchildren's lives this past Father's Day. While the sweet gesture saw her get tons of praise, fans couldn't help but notice that one name was missing from her list: Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and baby's father, Tristan Thompson's.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's father started out by honoring her own father — a WWII veteran — before highlighting her two sons, Burt and Brandon, as well as Kanye West, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick and Travis Scott, all of whom are fathers.
All of the men received a shout out and a photo with their little ones, but the NBA star was noticeably absent from the bunch.
Take a look at the post, below:
It shouldn't be surprising that Caitlyn may not be a fan of Tristan given his history with her former stepdaughter Khloé and the string of infidelities that plagued their former relationship.
Khloé, herself, seemed to also share Caitlyn's sentiment as she posted a few cryptic messages to her Instagram Story ahead of the big holiday that her followers concluded were about Tristan.
"Stop having relationship problems with someone you're not in a relationship with," one read, while another stated, "Reminder: you cannot change a person who doesn't see an issue in their actions."
(Photos from left: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for THR, Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS