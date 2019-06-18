Djimon Hounsou Says He ‘Can’t Recall’ The Last Time He Saw His Son With Kimora Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons' ex-husband Djimon Hounsou revealed that he hasn't seen their son in quite some time, indicating trouble between the former couple.

TMZ caught up with the Beninese-American actor outside a Los Angeles Social Services building on Monday. When asked how he spent his Father's Day, he admitted that he hasn't been able to contact his son, Kenzo, and "can't recall" the last time he saw him.

"It would have also been nice, if I couldn't see him, to at least talk to him, right?" the Oscar-nominated actor said. "Like all fathers, right?"

When asked to specify how long it has been since he's seen his 10-year-old, he flashed five fingers, but did not specify if his gesture represented weeks or months.

"I can't even recall myself, how about that?" he added.

The actor and model later specified, though, that he is not in a nasty custody battle with the Baby Phat founder over their son, despite how things may seem.

"Listen, bro, it's no custody battle," he said. "I'm not in a lawyer's office, am I?"

Though he did not speak ill of his ex-wife during the exchange, when asked if he had any questions for her, he scoffed and closed his car door, forcefully.

Though things appear to be strained between Hounsou and Simmons, he posted a photo of him and their son this past Sunday, captioned, "#happyFathersDay to all fathers #KLH."

Take a look, below: