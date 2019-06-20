Tami Roman Signs A Deal With Mona Scott-Young That You Wouldn’t Expect

Tami Roman is making boss moves with her reality TV brand.

According to Deadline, the Basketball Wives OG has inked an overall deal with Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young and her company Monami Productions "to develop and produce alternative and scripted content."

Speaking on the new venture, Scott-Young released a statement praising Roman's work ethic and talents in the producing realm.

"Tami is a true multi-hyphenate; not only is she a talent on camera, she's also an incredibly intuitive and creative producer," she said. "I love working with smart, dynamic women and Tami Roman is a rock star!"

Returning the favor, Roman touched on why she is honored to work alongside the famous reality TV producer.

"I'm so excited about the magic that Mona and I are creating," she said. "She has always been very supportive of my career and ideas and I'm happy to be a part of her company. This will be an incredible journey."

Roman's first project under Monami Productions, Tami Ever After, premiered on Wednesday, June 19 on VH1. Deadline explains that the special "highlights Roman's relationship with longtime boyfriend Reggie Youngblood and blends his hilarious and entertaining family from Houston, Texas, with Roman's popular and charismatic daughters."