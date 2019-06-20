Wendy Williams Vows To Take Full Control Of Her Business Affairs Following Split From Husband

Wendy Williams is on her grind harder than she's ever been.

Following her split from her husband Kevin Hunter, Williams has decided to take matters into her own hands regarding her business affairs.

While speaking at the FWD conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, the talk show host opened up about her estranged husband and former manager holding the reigns of her career.

"Kev and the team would show up, and then Kevin wouldn't bring me in until he knew, 'OK, the deal's done. Now, it's time for you to meet the people,'" she said in a video obtained by The Blast.

Now that Hunter is officially out of the picture, she told the audience that she's made a conscious change in her approach.

"I want to be in on every meeting until the deal is done, this is how I roll," she explained.

Williams gave some parting advice to the women in the crowd: focus on building a career in your early 20s before settling down to find love or start a family. "Kids get in the way," she said.

Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years in April, 2019, after he allegedly fathered a child with another woman.