'Black Panther' Almost Didn't Happen Thanks To Anthony Anderson

Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
It goes without saying that Black Panther changed the world. However, that almost didn't happen thanks to Anthony Anderson and a badly-timed celebrity basketball game.
The Black-ish leading man recently stopped by Showtime's Desus & Mero where he hilariously recalled how he nearly derailed the film's production by "low-bridging" its main star, Chadwick Boseman, in the game.
"I had position and then I just stuck my ass out like [Charles] Barkley and them would do back in the day and the motherf****r fell flat on his back," he said. "And it was f*****g Chadwick Boseman."
Coincidentally, shooting for Black Panther was set to begin shortly after their accident.
"Everybody turned on me," he continued. "There was almost no T'Challa!"
Luckily, everything turned out fine and Boseman was able to help make history, injury-free.
Watch Anderson recall the awkward play, below:
(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Netflix)
