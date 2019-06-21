Wendy Williams Joins Spike Lee, 50 Cent And Dave Chappelle For A Major Hollywood Honor

Wendy Williams is celebrating a major feat alongside some of Hollywood's biggest icons.

According to People, the talk show host will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside the likes of Spike Lee, Mahershala Ali, Dave Chappelle, Alicia Keys, Octavia Spencer and more.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the list for the 2020 class on Thursday.

Williams, thanks to her notable talk show, will be inducted into the television category along with Terry Crews, Andy Cohen, Christina Applegate and more.

Selection committee chair TV producer Vin Di Bona spoke on why this year's choices were "particularly unique."

"We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood," he said. "Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who've touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories."

Watch Vanessa Williams announce the inductees in the video, below: