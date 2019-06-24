Khloé Kardashian Claims Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself Following Jordyn Woods Scandal

In case you've forgotten, the Kardashians would like to remind you of the past scandal involving Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The first half of the two-part season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on Sunday, and it showed the moments leading to Khloé learning of Tristan and Jordyn's cheating scandal. After the sisters pieced the story together based on friends' reports, they all banned together to vent about Jordyn's "betrayal."

So, how did Tristan react? According to Khloé, he was full of remorse.

"Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages," she said. "He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered... Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out."

After venting about how "disgusting" she found the situation to be, during a conversation with Scott Disick, she began to relay some of the athlete's texts, with one allegedly showing him claiming to threaten to kill himself.

"He's like, 'I can't stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,'" she said. "He's doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I'm just allowed to say, 'I'm going to kill myself' at any time? That's crazy."

She reassured everyone, though, that she asked one of Tristan's friends to check on him to ensure he was alright.

Take a look, below: