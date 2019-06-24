Newly Released Body Cam Footage Shows Jussie Smollett With A Noose Around His Neck

The Chicago PD has released 70 hours of video footage from Jussie Smollett's alleged hate crime investigation. One of the clips shows that the actor still had a noose around his neck more than 40 minutes after the alleged attack took place.

The video, which shows the actor's face blurred by police, begins with Smollett's manager leading the officers into an elevator and up to his apartment. Once the cops arrive at his residence, he could be seen wearing a sweater with a rope around his neck.

The police asked the Empire star if he wanted to take the noose off. He said he would, but wanted them to see it before he did. The actor also mentioned that his attackers poured bleach on him.

Smollett told the officers he did not want to be recorded and the police stopped recording.

Take a look at the video, courtesy of CBS Chicago, below: