Newly Released Body Cam Footage Shows Jussie Smollett With A Noose Around His Neck

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The Chicago PD has released 70 hours of video footage from Jussie Smollett's alleged hate crime investigation. One of the clips shows that the actor still had a noose around his neck more than 40 minutes after the alleged attack took place.
The video, which shows the actor's face blurred by police, begins with Smollett's manager leading the officers into an elevator and up to his apartment. Once the cops arrive at his residence, he could be seen wearing a sweater with a rope around his neck.
The police asked the Empire star if he wanted to take the noose off. He said he would, but wanted them to see it before he did. The actor also mentioned that his attackers poured bleach on him.
Smollett told the officers he did not want to be recorded and the police stopped recording.
Take a look at the video, courtesy of CBS Chicago, below:
Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts of filing a false police report and allegedly staging the attack. All of the charges were eventually dropped. It was most recently reported, however, that a special prosecutor will now review the way the case was handled. Jussie Smollett has maintained his innocence.
(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
