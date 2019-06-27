Idris Elba’s Latest Comments About The Whole James Bond Debacle Are Truly Sad

Idris Elba is getting more candid than he's ever been about social media's recent campaign for him to be cast as the next James Bond.

In his cover story for the August issue of Vanity Fair magazine, the actor explained that while he would definitely accept the opportunity if it was presented to him, he has not actually sought out the role, himself.

"James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey," he said. "Of course, if someone said to me, 'Do you want to play James Bond?,' I'd be like, 'Yeah!' That's fascinating to me. But it's not something I've expressed, like, 'Yeah, I wanna be the Black James Bond.'"

While flattered by the love he's been receiving from those who refuse to let up on him being considered for the role, Elba admitted that a part of him does not want it to happen, simply because serving as the first Black Agent 007 may be a double-edged sword.

"You just get disheartened, when you get people from a generational point of view going, 'It can't be,'" he added. "And it really turns out to be the color of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn't work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That's a difficult position to put myself into when I don't need to."

Giving his personal two cents on the matter of casting, he pointed out, "We're talking about a spy. If you really want to break it down, the more less-obvious it is, the better."

These comments come a few months after Elba opened up to the Daily Mail about the rumors that he was set to step into Daniel Craig's shoes once he retires from the franchise after the next installment.

"Bond is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and for that reason, whoever ends up playing it, lives it," he said in March. "You're that character, and known as that character for many, many years. I'm creating characters now that can still live alongside Idris. Not ones that take over me and solely define me."

Elba's forthcoming film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, will be released on August 2.