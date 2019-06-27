Jordyn Woods Has A Few Words For Kim Kardashian Following Rude Comments About Her Worth

The Kardashian clan's E! reality series has most recently turned into a smear campaign against Jordyn Woods in its last couple of episodes. One of the most unsettling takeaways for viewers has been Kim Kardashian's jab at her sister's former BFF's worth.

"Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her," she told her sisters during the latest episode.

In response to the beauty mogul's backhanded commentary implying Woods had been mooching off of her best friend, Kylie Jenner, she clarified to Entertainment Tonight that nothing has been handed to her.

"I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I'm out here hustling, and I've always been working," she said while on the set of her collaboration with the Boohoo clothing brand. "I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 21-year-old also reacted to Khloé Kardashian's claims that she never apologized for her involvement in the apparent scandal with the reality star's ex, Tristan Thompson.

"It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be," she said.

Watch her full interview, below: